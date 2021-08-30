Jimmy Hayes' widow, Kristen Hayes, shared her heartbreak with her friends and family as she bid goodbye to her husband. But even at his very last moment, his cause of death remains undetermined.

Days after Hayes was found dead at his Milton home, his family and friends held a special funeral to honor his life and legacy.

His wife, Kristen, gathered their friends and family at St. Ann's Church in Boston for his funeral. Youth athletes also joined them and welcomed the attendees while wearing Dorchester Youth Hockey jerseys.

Kristen's Emotional Message to Jimmy Hayes

The widow spoke about Hayes' "heart of gold" during the service before expressing her heartbreak over his passing.

"My dearest Jimmy, I cannot believe I am standing here a month after our three-year wedding anniversary. You were simply the best. There's no other way to put it," she said.

She also recalled how Hayes used to wake her up, calling her "big momma" before saying he felt bad about their sons having a hot mother in the pickup line of their school.

Kristen took her time to step a few steps back to recall how the parenthood journey became so much fun than expected. Now that he is gone, the matriarch pledged to fill his shows - although she knows it is impossible.

She also said her life will not be the same anymore with the recent loss.

The mother of the two went on to say that their 2-year-old son Beau already misses their father. Since his passing, the kid reportedly looks at her phone before going to bed to say goodnight to his daddy.

"You were my soulmate and the best dad to Beau and Mac. I will make sure they know our love story," she promised.

People thought Kristen already knew how Hayes' died. Unfortunately, Jimmy Hayes' cause of death was still unknown during the funeral service.

The funeral service came one week after the authorities found Hayes dead at his home in Massachusetts. The first responders saw him unresponsive before pronouncing him dead on the spot.

However, they revealed that Jimmy Hayes' death was not suspicious.

Days after the discovery of his body, a representative for the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office said that the autopsy could not find how he exactly died even after completing the process.

Still, they assured that the cause and manner of death will be known after several weeks once the results of the toxicology testing come back.

