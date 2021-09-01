Britney Spears now feels like Jamie Spears is trying to extort her before his official exit from the 13-year conservatorship.

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart filed new court documents on Tuesday saying that the conservator is trying to hold her hostage in the conservatorship.

On the court documents obtained by Fox News, Rosengart argued that Jamie should simply go out of the picture instead of creating more problems.

"Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his August 12, 2021 'First Response' to Britney Spears's Petition to remove him that he must depart - and his departure is now inexorable," he said.

He noted that the patriarch is attempting to barter his suspension and removal with $2 million in payments. It is worth noting that Jamie demands $2 million before leaving his post as a conservator.

The attorney added that Britney, who has been wanting to end her conservatorship, pledged not to be bullied or extorted by her father.



This act, reportedly, is a sign as if Jamie is taking his daughter as a hostage by giving out demands.

Britney Spears' Lawyer Does Not Want to Work With Jamie

Initially, Jamie agreed to resign from his role as a conservator on August 12. However, he said he wants to work with Britney's lawyers in finding a new conservator.

However, Rosengart said that they do not need him to help since the transition can easily occur without his guidance once he is suspended.

"The only difference is that the former is in his daughter's best interests, while the latter severely undermines those interests," he went on.

As for the $2 million request, Britney's camp believes that a part of it will go to his attorneys and Britney's former business manager, Tri-Star. That led the team to accuse him of trying to control her last moment possible.

Rosengart went on to claim that if Jamie loves his daughter, he should resign now before the suspension will be imposed on him. He argued that resigning would be the right and decent choice to take amid the ugly conservatorship battle.

Jamie nor his representative has not commented on the recent filing yet. As of the writing, though, he still has access to his daughter's finances and estate.

His resignation also does not guarantee the end of the conservatorship that was granted by the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2008.

