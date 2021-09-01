Mike Richards has been fired from the "Jeopardy!" not just from being the host but also from the show's executive producer.

Sony announced on Tuesday that the showrunner will not be returning and has also been fired from "Wheel of Fortune."

The news comes after a rocky August for "Jeopardy!" where Richards was first named the new host following the death of Alex Trebek and then stepped down just a week later after controversies of him being discriminatory and after being named in multiple lawsuits emerged.

The Ringer also revealed the derogatory comments he made in a podcast, which he apologized for.

According to VP of Business and Strategy for the two shows Suzanne Prete, "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks."

"That clearly has not happened."

However, there may be an even bigger reason why Mike Richards has been terminated from "Jeopardy!"

According to Radar Online, potential new hosts of the show, which hasn't been announced yet, didn't want to work with Richards even behind the camera.

An insider told the outlet, "It is crazy that the man who was just fired hosting the show is still in charge of finding a new host."

"If Mike's past behavior disqualifies him from hosting the show it should also disqualify him from being the executive producer."

They went on to say, "It became clear very quickly that all the potential new hosts 'Jeopardy' is now taking with, would not work with Mike."

Though there have reportedly been so many famous people wanting to take the show's reign, they had one condition - for Mike Richards to be removed before they even consider the position.

READ ALSO: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Officially DONE? Why Hulu Show Might Not Happen At All

Now, Richards is fired and is reportedly working on other projects anytime soon because of his name's controversy.

Per Radar's source, "What big name host is going to want to report to Mike Richards? He has made it clear that he wants to be the host of the show, so no-one is going to trust him behind the cameras."

Mayim Bialik will be taking over the show temporarily after it was announced she would be hosting the special editions of "Jeopardy!"

There's still no indication who will become the next permanent host of the game show.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Boasts About MAJOR Win Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle