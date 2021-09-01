Piers Morgan is rejoicing and bragging about it on Twitter.

The controversial talk show host announced that his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah didn't break any rules per their Ofcom.

"Good Morning Britain," the show Morgan is part of, was not in breach of the broadcasting code over the comments he made at the time.

When news broke that no rules were broken, Morgan immediately gushed about it on his social media.

"BREAKING: @Ofcom⁩rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from @GMB. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a 'chilling restriction on freedom of expression.'"

He went on to ask if he's going to get his job back after being forced to step down as the show's host.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan expressed his delight that Ofcom "has so emphatically supported my right to disbelieve" the royal renegade's "incendiary claims to Oprah," which he is claiming to be all "untrue."

He went on to claim that he was informed Meghan Markle wrote directly to his boss, ITV boss, Dame Carolyn McCall, "the night before I was forced out, demanding my head on a plate."

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly stressed that she was writing to McCall because they were "both women and mothers," which Morgan said is a "nauseating playing of the gender and maternity card if ever there was one."

Of course, Morgan couldn't help with commenting even further about Meghan, saying, "What has the world come to when a whiny fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news program?"

An Ofcom person that the decision to clear Piers Morgan was a "finely-balanced decision."

Though they recognize that Morgan's comments were very harmful and offensive to Meghan Markle and their viewers, they also took complete account of freedom of expression.

"Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr. Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers."

So it seems like Piers Morgan is in the clear. Fans of the outspoken host immediately took to Twitter to celebrate while criticizing the Duchess of Sussex.

It's unclear as of writing if Morgan is coming back officially to "Good Morning Britain."

