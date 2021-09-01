"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" dominated the reality TV spotlight for 20 seasons. They basically started reality television.

Millions of people watched the exploits of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and over the years, each member of the family becomes famous for their reasons.

This includes Kylie Jenner's billion-dollar cosmetic empire, Kendall Jenner's successful modeling career, to Kim Kardashian's law career, which later made them outgrow the show, and even without the show, they'll be fine.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner become household names.

But in the wake of the final season of their hit reality show a few months ago, the family revealed they wouldn't exactly be disappearing from the TV screens because they're only moving to a new network.

In fact, the entire family is teaming up with Hulu for a new show.

However, not many fans are convinced that the series is happening.

Details on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 2.0

The final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debuted in Mar. 2021 on E! network.

It showed a final nod to Kylie's makeup business, Khloe's troubled relationship with Tristan, and her desire to expand her family and, of course, who couldn't stop talking about Kim's divorce from rapper Kanye West?

When the final episode aired, fans of the show were very emotional and even shared some of their favorite moments of KUWTK.

In connection with the final season's launch, they also revealed they'll be working on a reality series, with Kris promising to show viewers the "next chapter."

The announcement was made in early 2021. However, not many details have been revealed about the new show.

Now, fans are getting suspicious - is this show really happening?

Fans React To The Long Wait of The Kar-Jenner's Show

In a Reddit thread, fans explained what they think of the show, and most of them are saying that it's unlikely to happen.

One KUWTK fan wrote, "I don't think a Hulu show will ever materialize. This family promotes the shit out of all of their projects, so why have there been no updates about this? Also, I legit don't think they could pull in the views, and let's be honest that's why their E! show ended."

A second person agreed to the commenter, even went on to say, "I have this strange gut feeling that it's not happening. Idk why. Lol probably not true but that's what I'm feeling."

But there were still fans who seemed optimistic that the new show will be happening.

A third fan wrote how the family must enjoy not being filmed for now as they are still figuring out which route to take with the upcoming show.



