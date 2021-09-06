One of Prince Charles' most trusted aides, Michael Fawcett, left his post following the emergence of the golden visa allegation.

The Sunday Times released a report this week revealing that Saudi Arabian billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz reportedly cashed out a huge amount of money to secure a title for non-British citizens. The title in question is the honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

It revealed that Fawcett received the payment to help Mahfouz secure a golden visa. The endorsement would reportedly help him have U.K. citizenship and residency.

Mahfouz has been denied such wrongdoing and explained that he is an honorable philanthropist who has been one of the biggest donors to Prince Charles' charities. With that, the charity named one forest after him as he already donated $2 million in aiding the restoration projects under the Prince of Wales' estates.

Proof That Michael Fawcett Helped Mahfouz Unveiled

Fawcett kept tight-lipped amid the damaging allegation. However, the leaked emails by The Times spoke on his behalf and showed proof of the connection between the two individuals.

The leaked emails particularly proved how the donations were offered in exchange for the OBE award. One email between Mahfouz's advisor and William Bortrick, the owner of Burke's Peerage publication, said that the award was "promised" to the Saudi national.

"MF [Michael Fawcett] needs to keep to his side of the bargain and sort out the Hon OBE immediately; then assist with citizenship," Bortrick added, as quoted by Fox News.

Fawcett then personally scheduled a meeting with Prince Charles and Mahfouz to secure the award. In 2016, the royal prince gave the award to Mahfouz at the Buckingham Palace.

The turn of events is truly shocking to the royal family, as Fawcett had been working for the royal family in his late teens.

He even received praises from Prince Charles himself, saying he can manage without anyone except for Fawcett.

Following the emergence of the issue, the 58-year-old resigned as the chief executive of the Prince's Foundation. Prior to the recent scandal, he was already embroiled in controversy after he was accused of selling unwanted royal gifts and getting a percentage of the profits.

