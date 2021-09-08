Ellen DeGeneres will let go of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to hold a new show for her remaining fans.

Before the controversial show comes to an end, DeGeneres will begin a new show for kids.

On September 13, "Little Ellen" will premier on the same day "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" starts its final season. The new flick features a seven-year-old version of DeGeneres as she gives entertainment to younger generation.

The newest show is one of the new ones on Cartoonito - a new children's programming streaming on HBO Max. It will arrive simultaneously airing on Cartoon Network but will join HBO Max first.

On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" official Twitter account, the host shared a half-a-minute trailer of the show alongside the caption, "I am so excited to share the trailer for my new @cartoonitoCN show #LittleEllen. It's available for streaming on @HBOmax starting 9/13."

The show will serve as the first-ever pre-school targeting show by Warner Bros. Animation, and despite her recent backlash, DeGeneres received not-so-little support from her fans.

One fan said, "Little Ellen sounds abso-freakin-lutely adorable."

"OMG this is so exciting! I cant wait to watch this! It looks so entertaining!" another left on the comment section.

Goodbye, Ellen DeGeneres Show

DeGeneres' decision to end her show came after a year-long internet debate about the host's toxic attitude toward her staff.

A Buzzfeed News article initially emerged in July 2020, outing the experiences of the former and current staff of the show. Most staff accused her and the executives of abusing them and creating a toxic work environment.

Several guests also shared their experiences when they joined her on the show's stage. Dutch beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, visited the show in January and did not have an impressive experience during her stay.

She detailed the story during her appearance on the Dutch talk show "De Wereld Draait Door."

The show then suffered from massive dips in its ratings, with the New York Times (via CinemaBlend) reported that the talk show only managed to have an average of 1.4 million total viewers per episode in the 2020-2021 season.

Months later, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she planned to walk away next year.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she said.

