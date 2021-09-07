Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have parted ways after 11 months of dating.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Disick and Hamlin called it quits after reports about them having issues emerged.

A website initially revealed that Disick initiated the breakup as things between them reportedly began to fall apart in the past weeks. During the holiday weekend, they broke up for good.

One source revealed that Disick ended things since he no longer sees a future with the young model anymore. He also did not want to keep wasting his time on their relationship.

However, multiple sources told E! News it was the 20-year-old model who made the decision.

"Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship," the insider said.

Another insisted that Hamlin is done with his now-ex-boyfriend as she already had enough. Her friends also spoke up in her defense and kept on telling her she deserves better.

Amelia Hamlin Hit Final Straw?

Although the source did not mention the cause of their split, the event happened when Kourtney's other ex, Younes Benjima, shared a screenshot of the message he received from Disick about her.

On the screenshot, the 38-year-old TV personality forwarded a photo of Kourtney kissing Travis Barker during their Italy trip.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick said, to which Younes replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

The Algerian model continuously slammed Disick by uploading more Instagram Stories against him.

"Couldn't miss this one," he wrote. "He [had] been playing around for too long, [I'm too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

After Younes uploaded the DM on his Instagram Story, another set of sources revealed that Disick and Hamlin hit rock bottom. According to People's source, Hamlin is not happy that they also missed celebrating Labor Day Weekend together.

Meanwhile, the young model seemingly responded to the leaked DM by wearing a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

Disick and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star split in 2015 after nine years of relationship.

