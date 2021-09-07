Ronnie Milsap offered a lengthy, heartfelt obituary to his wife, Joyce, after the matriarch passed away on Monday.

In the official statement obtained by People, Milsap called Joyce "my Sapphire" as he expressed how much he loves her.

Throughout Milsap's active career years, Joyce served as his inspiration on most of his biggest hit songs.

"She was the music and the feeling inside all of those songs, so if you loved my music, you understand some of how much I loved my my beautiful, beautiful wife," he added. "It's all in the songs, but she was even more. She was the love of my life, the mother of my son, the world's happiest grandmother," he continued.

The country singer released record-breaking songs that are actually made out of his love for his wife. Some of the pieces in question include "Smokey Mountain Rain," "Don't You Know How Much I Love You," "What A Difference You've Made in My Life," and "She Keeps The Home Fires Burning," among others.

So whenever people tell the singer how much they love his music, Milsap reportedly smiles at them, knowing that his "music is pure Joyce."

Milsap also recalled the ups and downs in his life, which he spent and overcame with his wife. Although her passing surely broke him, the singer feels thankful that she will be in heaven with their 49-year-old son, Todd, who died in 2019.

Following Joyce's death, people close to the couple sent their message of condolences to the bereaved family.

Sam Moore described Joyce as a wonderful woman who was also a devoted wife and a loving mother. Katie Cook and The Oak Ridge Boys also paid tribute to honor Milsap's greatest support.

What is Ronnie Milsap's Wife's Cause of Death?

Before her death, Joyce struggled with leukemia starting in 2014. The disease also prevented her from coming with Wilsap during the ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Despite her absence, the singer still paid tribute to her and dedicated his milestone to his loving wife.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Cancels Divorce From Kanye West?

"It's always been a dream to be in the Country Music Hall of Fame," he said. "That's the highest honor they can bestow. Joycie has been with me through all of this. She's seen me through."

Joyce indeed played a huge role in Milsap's blooming career. After meeting in the 1960s, they moved together to Nashville in 1972 to allow the singer to expand his career.

From there, they continued their married life together until Joyce's recent passing.

READ MORE: Mac Miller's Death: Fans Remember Late Actor 3 Years After Accidental Overdose