Fear the Walking Dead Trailer (VIDEO)

AMC has just released the Fear of the Walking Dead season 7 trailer, and it looks AMAZING! In this suspense ridden show, Teddy (John Glover) has destroyed Texas through nuclear explosion. In this way, he has brought about "The End". Those fighting to survive are left to figure out how to create a beginning. This season, "Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family."

Other members of the powerful cast include Alycia Debnam, Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Austin Amelio, and more. As this cast fights their way through this fiery, apocalyptic landscape, you are immediately enthralled. Everyone wants what is best for this decimated world. The question is, how do they get there?

Fear the Walking Dead will premier on October 17th at 9PM ET/ 8PM CT, unless you are an AMC+. Then you get to start answering the thousands of questions this trailer produces on October 10th.