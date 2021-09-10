"Lucifer" final season hinted about the impending changes in Lucifer and Chloe's relationship.

On Friday, the new and last season of "Lucifer" arrived on Netflix. This will continue the events that happened in the fifth season through the scheduled 10 episodes.

Before the flick arrived on the streaming giant, its main stars offered what fans can expect this time - especially on Lucifer and Chloe's relationship.

Speaking with SYFY Wire, the show's executive producer Joe Henderson revealed that the team aimed to show the changes on the flick, like how Lucifer wear a white coat that opposed what he wore on the pilot episode.

"So much of it is the more things change, the more things stay the same. In this case, that's the beginning of the season, but by the end, people will realize that perhaps, this journey is a more profound one than we might expect," he went on.



As for the exciting thing fans can see between Lucifer and Chloe, Tom Ellis revealed that the two characters reach the most solid state their relationship has ever been in the final season.

Lucifer, Chloe's Relationship On Final Season

According to the actor, the two characters trust each other more in this season as well as to the feelings they got for each other.

Lauren German, who plays the role of Chloe, hinted that Lucifer and the girl have a new kind of solidarity for the last season.

Their statements contradict what the Season 6 trailer showed. For what it's worth, viewers saw the biggest feud yet between Lucifer and Chloe. Henderson then explained that Season 6 allowed them to do something they never had the guts to do to the characters in the previous seasons.

"It's a story that we should have thought of, but we never would have, if not for where we ended Season 5.

While it all sounds happy and exciting, there will reportedly be heartbreaking Deckerstar moments in the final season.

German told Entertainment Weekly that Lucifer and Chloe will make sacrifices that can surely break everyone's hearts. Although fans already saw tons of selfless acts in Season 5, more of those acts will be shown this time.

In the end, she did not guarantee a happy ending for "Lucifer" characters and their fans.

