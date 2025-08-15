Prince Harry faces criticism and upheaval at the charity he co-founded, Sentebale, while Meghan Markle remains publicly silent. The Duke of Sussex resigned as a patron in March after trustees opposed board chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who had accused him of bullying and harassment.

The Charity Commission said last week that all parties were at fault for airing the dispute publicly, but found no systemic bullying or harassment at Sentebale, including misogyny or misogynoir. A spokesperson for Harry said he remains "absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago," with no decisions yet on whether he will start a new charity or work with existing organizations.

Markle's Silence Draws Scrutiny

Columnist Dr. Max Pemberton called Harry "devastated" and described Markle's silence as "puzzling," adding, per the Daily Mail. "No public words of support. Maybe behind closed doors she's been his rock."

Journalist of Daily Mail Amanda Platell also noted Markle's absence from public support, highlighting her 44th birthday Instagram post in which she thanked "my husband" without naming Harry.

Radar Online reported that sources see Markle's lack of public engagement as the "clearest sign yet" she may be stepping back from their marriage.

One insider said, "Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage." Another source added, "We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband – it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry."

Charity Fallout and Personal Pressures

Sentebale supports young people with HIV and AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho. Harry co-founded the organization in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after his gap year in 2004. Seeiso resigned as patron alongside Harry. Trustees who left expressed "grave concern for the future of the charity," criticizing the commission for allegedly ignoring key evidence about leadership.

Platell emphasized the imbalance between the couple. "In successful partnerships, there is always one person to lift you up when you fall down. Without someone like this, life is infinitely harder and less fun," she said.

Financial pressures compound the strain. The couple's $14 million Montecito mansion carries monthly mortgage costs between $50,000 and $100,000, with annual security expenses exceeding $2 million.

Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson also criticized Harry's public disclosures, saying, "Prince Harry should stop being the victim. Start being the hero of his own piece, start writing his own script... people are just getting a bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is."