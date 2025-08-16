Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were recently seen carrying a newborn baby while out running errands in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

TMZ photos captured the sisters on Thursday, August 14, placing a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla.

A folded stroller was also spotted in the trunk. It remains unclear what their relationship to the child is.

The twins, 35, appeared in casual outfits as they carefully secured the baby before getting into the car.

The rare public sighting comes months after news of Abby's marriage to Joshua Bowling became public earlier this year, People said.

Bowling, a registered nurse and US Army veteran, wed Abby in November 2021, though the wedding only came to light in March 2024 when records confirmed the ceremony.

After the marriage news broke, Bowling updated his Facebook profile photo to include both Abby and Brittany, sharing a smiling selfie of the three together.

Abby and Brittany Recall Wedding Moment Set to Adele Remix

The twins later posted a TikTok video of Abby and Bowling's wedding dance, set to a remix of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," showing the couple swaying side-to-side with Brittany by Abby's side.

According to US Magazine, Abby and Brittany have been in the public eye since childhood. Born in 1990 in Minnesota, they are dicephalus conjoined twins, meaning they share one body but have separate heads, necks, and upper torsos.

Abby moves the right arm and leg, while Brittany handles the left side. They share one bloodstream and all organs from the waist down.

Their parents decided against separation surgery due to the extreme risks involved.

They first gained national attention on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996 and appeared on the cover of "LIFE" magazine.

Their 2012 TLC reality show, "Abby & Brittany," documented their lives as they graduated from Bethel College, traveled through Europe, and navigated adulthood.

On the show, the twins shared that they each had to pass the driving test—Abby managed the gas and brakes, Brittany worked the blinker, and they steered together.

These days, the sisters keep a low profile and work as fifth-grade teachers. They occasionally share updates on TikTok, including a June 2024 post of an AI-generated skydiving video featuring both of them with Bowling.