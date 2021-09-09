Seth Rogen joked how Jonah Hill made him sullen with the co-star's upcoming flick "Don't Look Up" without him.

Hill scored a spot on Netflix's newest picture, "Don't Look Up," slated for release on December 10. However, his victory did not make his co-star happy.

On Instagram, the 37-year-old actor promoted the film to his followers.

"Don't Look Up - they won't let me give too much away but creating this guy was the grossest blast I've ever had," he captioned the post. "I thought, what if Fyre Festival was a person and that person had power in the White House. See you in December."

While his fans and followers congratulated him on the new project, Rogen jokingly told him he was "not really upset" that he was not cast in the flick.

Rogen left a comment on the post, saying that he is excited about the flick and not bitter about how they snubbed him.

"I am excited to watch you in this film and am in no way really upset I wasn't put in this movie as well," he teased Hill.

Although Rogen and Hill are not in tandem, "Don't Look Up" already gained critical acclaim from the cast members.

What to Expect on "Don't Look Up"

The newest Netflix addition features Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, whose characters discover a comet that is about to collide with Earth.

The duo and Hill worked with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, and Tyler Perry - among others - to complete the flick that was written and directed by Adam McKay.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle NOT Returning to UK Because Of One Awkward Reason

Prior to the release of the film, DiCaprio already praised the showrunner's storytelling and hyped fans with what they can see soon.

"Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories," he told People. "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in."

DiCaprio also applauded the director's funny yet essential way of delivering a timely message surrounding the climate crisis.

READ MORE: John Mulaney Suffers Tremendous Backlash After Confirming Olivia Munn's Pregnancy: 'It's Upsetting'