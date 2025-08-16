After 21 years of marriage, actor Scott Wolf is opening up for the first time about his split from his wife, Kelley Wolf.

In a direct and emotional statement, Wolf, 57, addressed serious accusations made by Kelley, calling them "deeply disturbing and entirely false."

Wolf told People, "My continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family's lives remain as private as possible. However, the well-being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority."

The couple, who share three children — Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11 — announced their split in June.

Just days later, Wolf was granted a temporary restraining order against Kelley, citing behavior that he said posed a risk to their kids.

That order has since been dismissed as both parties reached a temporary agreement regarding custody, visitation, and communication.

Still, the situation has grown more tense in recent weeks. Wolf said he felt forced to speak out after learning Kelley had allegedly planned to make false claims about him.

"She described to me her plans to 'make claims' about me," he stated, "although she also admitted, 'I do not believe they're true,' in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a 'battle' in court."

Scott Wolf breaks silence on divorce from Kelley Wolf, accusing estranged wife of lying to ‘gain an advantage’ https://t.co/J2soyEMXSo pic.twitter.com/Y9ItzPc0nJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025

Scott Wolf Shares Texts Allegedly Showing Kelley Planned False Abuse Claims

Text messages reviewed by sources appear to support Wolf's claims. Kelley reportedly claimed she was told to make false accusations of child and psychological abuse, even though she didn't believe them herself, US Magazine said.

One message reportedly reads, "The only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater."

Wolf explained that he shared the messages to safeguard his kids, stressing that the accusations were not only unfounded but also harmful and emotionally damaging to them..

In response, Kelley told sources, "I don't believe that Scott would [abuse our children]. I've lost my career, my reputation, my children. I've done everything strategic, and I'm hopeful for my children."

The court-approved agreement now gives Wolf temporary sole physical custody of the children. Kelley has supervised visits and video calls.

The arrangement also bars either parent from discussing the case or their children on social media.

Scott ended his message by expressing gratitude to those who have supported him and by requesting that his family's privacy be respected during this time.