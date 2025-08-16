Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't been seen together in over a month. Their last sighting was July 5 in St. Tropez, where they spent the day on a yacht.

Since then, Jenner has spent time in Los Angeles with Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and her sister Kendall. She has also shared Instagram photos in revealing outfits.

Filming in Hungary

A source told the Daily Mail that the actor is in Hungary filming "Dune: Part Three" and his schedule is intense. "Timothee is busy making a movie and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes, he is the star," the source explained. Jenner has supported him from afar, keeping her private jet ready if he needs to travel quickly.

"She is always there and wants him to be happy," the source said. "If that means he has to be overseas for a few months, she is OK with it, she will wait."

Chalamet is in Budapest filming alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh and Jason Momoa. "Dune Messiah" is scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2026.

He and Jenner began dating in January 2023 and went public that September and made their red carpet debut in Rome in May 2025.

Jenner has also just followed Chalamet on Instagram, adding him to the small group of 119 accounts she follows.

Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, voiced her support about the couple.

"I have to say she's lovely. She's very nice to me," Flender told Curbed.

Still thinking about how Kylie is the only girlfriend Timothée took to awards shows he even took her to the Oscars and she's his longest relationship pic.twitter.com/YpbA4wcupK — ella Dune enjoyer 🇵🇸 (@blondesdaya) March 13, 2025

Kylie Addresses Breakup Talk

Rumors intensified when Chalamet did not attend Jenner's 28th birthday celebration. The reality star responded subtly by liking his Aug. 12 Instagram post promoting the trailer for his new film "Marty Supreme."

Jenner spent her birthday weekend with friends, painting, eating cake, and enjoying the sun. "Best birthday ever," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 11, thanking Kendall for planning it.

In a separate interview with British Vogue, Jenner reflected on motherhood, saying her children Stormi and Aire are her strongest support. "No matter what I'm going through or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said. "That's taught me to walk through life a little easier."