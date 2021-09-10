Kim Kardashian is heartbroken as she tells her followers that her 5-year-old son with Kanye West, Saint West, recently got into an accident.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently took to her Instagram stories to share the devastating news by posting a picture of her son sitting in a wheelchair while a bandage is wrapped around his right arm.

"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok." Kardashian wrote. (check out the photos below reposted on Twitter)

Speedy recovery to Saint West 🙏🤍 pic.twitter.com/H0uWBVSutR — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 10, 2021

The beauty mogul later shared an update by posting a photo of Saint with a cast and a caption that reads, "poor baby," with a sad emoji.

At the time of this writing, the "SKIMS" CEO did not reveal the cause of Saint West's recent injury.

Saint West is the reality star's second child with Kanye West. They have three other children named North, Chicago, and Psalm.

Not The First Time Kim Kardashian's Children Got In Danger

This is not the first time that Kardashian's children got their lives in danger. In early reports, the beauty mogul said that she and her kids contracted COVID-19 last year.

She revealed it in the final season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." It all began when Saint West got infected after an outbreak hit his school.

According to Daily Beast, North is the next one who got COVID, then their mom after. Chicago and Psalm got the virus at an unspecified time.

The "KKW Beauty" brand owner said she suffered from symptoms like a 104-degree fever.

Before getting infected by COVID, Kardashian and her sisters are being criticized online by throwing lavish parties with many guests despite the ongoing pandemic.

Aside from her and her kids, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian also contracted the virus and suffered from symptoms.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Co-Parenting For Their Children

Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year and has been making headlines recently after she's seen hanging out with Kanye West in Malibu and even supporting him on his album launch.

However, a source told People that West is busy with his career and Kardashian is only doing it for her children.

"Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce." An insider told the outlet.

