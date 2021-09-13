It seems like Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are more than just co-stars in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" film because their relationship reportedly heats up as they're currently living together; is this true?

According to a report published by Star, the actor took his love to the next level as they have reportedly been living together in England as they shoot the upcoming movie.

An insider revealed that their situation is a secret because "nobody is allowed to talk about it," but everyone knows there's something going on between them.

The news came after the co-stars' appearance at this year's Wimbledon.

The source said the English actress even has a key to the actor's home. In addition, she has the blessing of Cruise's adopted children.

The actor reportedly found the one after waiting for almost a lifetime to meet someone special. The insider concluded their statement by saying the pair is "very compatible" and they are "madly in love."

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell Living Together Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying the sources aren't reliable because there is still no formal confirmation from the two celebrities.

In addition, Atwell and Cruise have been a favorite of reports like the one mentioned above ever since they were spotted watching a match in London.

Furthermore, previous reports never mentioned that the stars weren't alone. According to USA Today, Atwell and Cruise was joined by another co-star, Pom Klementieff.

READ NOW: George Wein Cause of Death: How Did The Legendary Jazz Festival Trailblazer Die?

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell In 'Mission: Impossible 7'

According to Screen Rant, "Mission: Impossible 7" was initially halted because of the pandemic. Today, the movie is done filming.

Atwell recently took to Instagram to share her sentiments by writing, "these past two years has been a galvanising adventure. Thank you, gentlemen, for your generosity and support and your unparalleled kindness. What an accomplishment! What a crew!" (check out the full post below)

The film is expected to hit theatres on May 27, 2022. Its eighth sequel will be released in 2023.

Tom Cruise Relationship History

Per Hollywood Life, Tom Cruise had a fair share of celebrity relationships in the past like Heather Locklear, Rebecca De Mornay, Cher, Mimi Rogers, and more.

Two of his most famous ex-wives are Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Cruise shares two adopted children with Kidman named Bella and Connor. The actor had his first biological child with Holmes named Suri.

READ ALSO: 'The Batman' Spinoff Series To Focus On The Penguin's Backstory; Who Will Play The Notorious Villain?