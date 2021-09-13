HBO Max is set to release a spin-off series about Batman's enemy, The Penguin, and the suggested lead actor sounds promising!

According to Variety, Colin Farrell is set to play the iconic villain in the upcoming "The Batman" movie with Robert Pattinson.

Per the outlet's sources, the actor has been tapped to continue his role in the upcoming series, but the deal is not yet closed, meaning production could still cast anyone.

Lauren LeFranc is said to be the scriptwriter for the project. The production is currently in its "very early stages."

The Penguin's Spinoff Series To Focus On His Back Story

Per the outlet, the upcoming show would focus on The Penguin's rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

The iconic villain, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, has been one of the famous characters of the "Batman Rogues Gallery."

The role has previously been played by celebrities like Danny DeVito in "Batman Returns" (1992), Burgess Meredith in "Batman" the TV series (1966 to 1968), and Robin Lord Taylor in "Gotham" (2014 to 2019).

The upcoming series would be executively produced by "The Batman" director, Matt Reeve's, and producer Dylan Clark. Warner Brothers would produce the show.

If ever the show moves forward in the future, this would be the second spin-off series from the film as HBO Max already had a drama series about Gotham Police Department.

The outlet revealed that WarnerMedia is attempting to launch an interconnected universe revolving around the Batman universe on all platforms.

HBO Max has declined to comment on the matter.

READ NOW: Tanya Fear Found Alive: Actress Now Hospitalized, Reason for Disappearing To Be Investigated [UPDATE]

The Penguin Series Draw Mixed Reactions From Fans

After the news about the upcoming The Penguin series circulated online, many DC fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

"the problem with villain stories is they always try and make u sympathize with the villain instead of hate them like u should with a good villain," one fan wrote.

"Does every movie need spin off shows now," another fan wrote.

Despite the adverse reactions, other supporters are excited about the upcoming spin-off series.

"I actually love this!!! Colin seems like he'll be an awesome incarnation of the character, and more Matt Reeves Batman projects is a bonus." one tweeted.

Long-Awaited 'The Batman' Movie

"The Batman" has been delayed several times in the past because of the ongoing pandemic, but it is expected to hit theaters in March 2022.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis.

In early interviews, Pattinson revealed that the film's script is "radically different," making him more excited about his role.

READ ALSO: Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Bennifer 2.0 Red Carpet Debut by Partying with Younger Boys and Posting About 'His Greatest Love'