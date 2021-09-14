The second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" is back, and fans are excited to see a new storyline about the good and bad side of dating in New York City.

According to Spoiler TV, the romantic comedy series will debut three episodes on October 28, focusing on Marcus Watkins (played by William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a relationship with a woman he thought he would be spending his life with.

After breaking up with the person, he's back into the dating scene to fulfill the desires that he thought he had already found. (watch the trailer below)

The following three episodes will be released on November 4, while the remaining four will be available for streaming on November 11. In total, the second season will have ten episodes.

Aside from William Jackson Harper, season two cast members include Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell.

Per TV Line, recurring guest stars include Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. Keith David becomes this season's narrator, succeeding Leslie Manville.

The protagonist of season 1, Anna Kendrick, will reprise her role together with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune.

Other guest stars include Maya Kazan, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer.

Season two's co-showrunners are Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachel Williams.

The three names mentioned above also serve as executive producers, along with Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper, Dan Magnante, and Paul Feig.

William Jackson Harper On His Role

Speaking to ET Online, Harper mentioned that the upcoming series was a natural next step in his career. He also took the opportunity to tell a Black man's story, especially for those in their 30s.

He mentioned that the spotlight on the people abovementioned is not typically seen on-screen.

Since Harper is also an executive producer, he could give directions and work closely with the writer's telling his character's story.

'Love Life' Season 1

The first season was released last year. The final episode featured Darby, played by Kendrick, who continues her life as a single mother to her son Theo.

At Sara's wedding, she met Grant, played by Kingsley, Ben-Adir, and later fell in love with him.

Despite Grant's absence in the latest trailer, the show previously hinted that the man was Darby's soulmate.

