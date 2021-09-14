Nicki Minaj has been a center of controversy over the past few hours as she continues to go on a Twitter tirade against the people who opposed her opinions. More recently, she went head-to-head against Piers Morgan and Meghan McCain.

According to Mirror UK, the journalist labeled the rapper as the "rudest little madam" he had ever met and claimed that she's "peddling lies that will cost lives."

This comes after Minaj's anti-vax row with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty.

The queen of rap quote-tweet Morgan's post and wrote that she had never met him in the past. (read the tweet below)

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

In the former "Britain's Got Talent" judge's defense, he claims that he met Minaj in a TV guesting in the past, and she refused to say hi to his children.

"Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were 'too busy'. Oh, and it's 'Piers' - I know, we Brit names all sound alike." Morgan wrote.

The "Seeing Green" hitmaker defended herself by saying she never turned down pictures with children. (read her response below)

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Following their exchange of words, fans chimed in and posted a video of Nicki Minaj performing in front of Piers Morgan in America's Got Talent. The video proves that she already met the journalist, but she refused to believe it and wrote, "that's not me."

At the time of this writing, Minaj changed her Twitter bio to "Rudest little madam" with the union jack flag, referencing Morgan's tweet.

Nicki Minaj, Meghan McCain Feud

Before Minaj's Twitter saga with Piers Morgan, she also feuded with Meghan McCain for her views about the vaccine.

The controversial host has nothing but sharp words for Minaj after the rapper revealed that she wouldn't be attending the Met Gala because of its health protocols.

She mentioned that she wouldn't get the vaccine just for the met, and she's currently doing more research about the jab.

The rapper went on to share a story about her cousin's friend who allegedly became impotent after getting the vaccine because his "testicles became swollen."

McCain quote-retweeted the rapper's story by saying she had enough internet for today. (read the tweet below)

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

Minaj briefly responded with "eat s*** you," which McCain didn't take lightly as she labeled the rapper as "deeply irresponsible."

You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans.



Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad.



I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid.#TeamCardi https://t.co/JMiJVNpBBA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021

