You know the moment that you think of a brilliant idea, your friends agree it is a brilliant idea, you're halfway through putting your brilliant idea into practice...and then you realize it's a terrible idea? Such is the case with the anticipated CBS competition-show-turned-documentary The Activist

The original concept for the show involved pitting different activists against each other to compete in reality show-style competitions, judged by Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough, to promote awareness about various efforts. Following the announcement of the show, critics cried out saying that the essence of the show was inherently anti-activist: promoting pseudo-activism over actually helping people (which, if you ask me, should have been immediately caught when the show was pitched, but things happen).

The Activist Gives a Real Apology
(Photo : (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Entertainer Usher (Usher Raymond IV) speaks with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) before U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal federal holiday — the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.

 In response to the show's announcement, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, "Couldn't they just give the money it's going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a 'prize...?' People are dying." I mean, she makes an excellent point. 

Luckily producers of The Activist thought the same thing for, upon hearing the valid criticism of the show's foundation, they did something we don't often see from Hollywood: they apologized and changed. (Woah!) An official statement was released by Global Citizen stating: 

The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort. As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced).pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
(Photo : (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp))
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

This statement, the entirety of which can be found on The Hollywood Reporter, marks an important step in the right direction for Hollywood. In an industry meyered in performative apologies and woke-fronting cancel culture, as recently called out by Megan Fox, it's impressive and important to see a powerful organization recognize the problematic foundation of their show, apologize, and fix it. 

(Photo : (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Julianne Hough speaks onstage during the 24th Family Film Awards at Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City on March 24, 2021 in Universal City, California.

The release date for The Activist docuseries has yet to be announced, but I am excited to see it when it does.  

