90s sitcoms fascinate me. As a 24 year old Zillenial (born in an unidentifiable generation between Millennials and GenZ), I am familiar with 90s shows. Well, as familiar as someone who was born in 1997 and not allowed to watch TV on school nights, during weekend days, or during weekend nights can be. For those doing the math at home, that is all of the time. I shouldn't say I was completely banned from watching TV. At very specific times, I was allowed to watch anything on PBS including British comedies my parents would watch like Keeping Up Appearances and As Time Goes By and any show in which the children were respectful to their parents (which, according to my parents, were not many). However, My sisters and I would sneak shows when they weren't home or when we were at our grandparents' house, but my 90s-00s understanding of TV was very wanting.

All this to say, until this year I had never heard of the 90s sit-com Living Single. No one in my circle is talking about this show. I discovered it while rummaging through HULU and I found out it's hilarious. For those who don't know it came out in 1993 and follows a group of single friends living together in an apartment in the city. It is unofficially known that the show served as slightly more than inspiration for Friends, which came out one year later. However, everyone I know seems to be talking about Friends and not Living Single. That's one of the main reasons I decided to start reviewing the show episode 28 years after its release date! So here we go!

This first thing that hits you when you watch the pilot is: Wow. This is the 90s. The theme song quite literally sings, "In a 90s kind of world, I'm glad I've got my girls." The aesthetic, the fashion, the transitions, everything. Kahdija's (Queen Latifah's) loose but tailored pantsuit, Regine's (Kim Fields) tight fitted dress and headscarf, and even Synclaire's (Kim Coles) curly half-up-half-down hair scream THIS IS THE EARLY 90S! Within the first minute I feel like I have been transported back to 1993. While I didn't watch a lot '90's TV, I do know a lot about the 90's aesthetic. It covers my Pinterest board and the Pinterest boards of everyone I know. (I'm a white woman in my 20s. Pinterest is life.)

On a similar note, it's quickly obvious that there are no white people in the cast of Living Single much like how there are no black people in the cast of Friends. Because of that, I feel like I'm almost not allowed to critique this show; because it wasn't made with me in mind, I shouldn't know about it or discuss it. I think, however, that this may be a misplaced good intention that may actually be getting in the way of better allyship. Appreciating the work of artists of various backgrounds is crucial not only to the vibrancy of the world but to the livelihood of the artists. Somehow though, people, including myself, forget that TV also falls under this purview. I can't speak to the reverse experience, nor will I attempt to, but I think at the end of the day, we need to watch and support each other's work. It's the best way we can grow to connect. I want to talk about this show and share it with the people in my circles without being met with silence. It's very small and strange but it's one of the many ways I'm trying to learn and expand my world view.

Living Single Reveiw in 2021

Back when the show was on the air, Queen Latifah told the New York Times she was not, "put off by sitcoms about white people...'What I did realize, though...was that I was watching everyone else's lives all my life. I'd never really seen myself on television.'" This show was made in the 90s about the 90s and is very 90s, and now 28 years later I get to see Queen Latifah on television in a timeless show that's made me laugh a lot.

This is definitely a formula based show. From the characters to the plot, they are not really deviating from the multi-camera sitcom formula. In the first two minutes of the pilot, the archetypes of the three women that share the apartment are clearly laid out: Khadijah (the no nonsense person) Synclaire (the airhead), and Regine (the materialistic flirt). Their two male friends, Overton (John Henton) and Kyle (Terrance C. Carson), are similarly archetyped upon their first introduction: Overton as the obtuse well-meaning one and Kyle as the ladies man. (Again, if the formula works, it works!) The one character that does not seem to play an easily identifiable role at the moment is Maxine (Erika Alexander). As of now she seems to be just a slightly different version of Khadijah. I wonder how they'll differentiate this character going forward. I'm eager to see how she grows and transforms. She's also definitely my favorite character. I want to see more Maxine.

The plot is as follows: Regine is seeing a man that she really likes, but her friends discover that he's married. They eventually tell her, but instead of breaking up with him, he convinces her to stay with him. He, however, stands her up. I would say "spoiler alert", but I think you've heard this story before. But, if it works it works, and here it really does. The clarity and quickness in which the writers introduce the formula, allows them to utilize it to get their own message and meaning across.

Early on, when Regine talks about her boyfriend, Khadijah says, "if you want to have a lasting relationship, you need to start looking beyond a man's wallet." This arc is carried through the episode and ends in a female empowerment twist. When Regine laments that she just wants someone who will take care of her Khadijah points out, "Look, Regine, it's simple You have to start taking care of yourself. Put Regine first. Do what you need to do for you." You have to build yourself up before letting someone else in. I feel like this is actually a realization that is, for lack of a better term, popular right now: the idea that you can't rely on someone else to fill in the gaps of who you are. If we're "discovering" that now, Living Single was on top of it far ahead of it's time. Have we GenZs and Millenials done anything on our own? Is everything just a 90s trend on its way back?

ALSO WOW, it's so refreshing to see friends that trust each other. I feel like in every show I watch today where a friend is getting cheated on or is accidentally cheating with or...you get the idea...ANYWAY, in all of those shows the friends say he's cheating on you, and the girl is like wow, you must all just have hated me forever and ever that's not true the guy I met yesterday would never lie. That's always annoyed me as a plotline. Who in real life would do that? Are your friendships really that terrible? Well, Living Single must agree with me. The three do consider that Regine may react in a less than positive way, but they ultimately elect to tell Regine her boyfriend has a wife (well, more so blurt it out) anyway. When they do, her response is (after a very reasonable three seconds of not believing it) to immediately confront Brad with, "You have a wife!" It's so refreshing to see women on TV trust each other. That being said, Regine doesn't end the relationship right away, but it's nice to know it's not a show about perfect people.

The writing in this show is also incredible. Yvette Lee Bowser, the creator and writer on the show, did a sensational job. Her concept, command of the language, and characters make the show truly captivating. It doesn't suprise me that she has gone on to have the successful career she has had, writing and producing for shows such as Dear White People and Black-ish. She has a real art in capturing the time period. Maybe because the art is personal for her. In an article in The Atlantic, Lee Bowser says, "For me, it began with the realization that if this industry was really only going to cater to and embrace white people, and white men in particular, and have them in positions of power behind the scenes," Lee Bowser said when we spoke earlier this summer, "I wasn't gonna be here for long. So that was my impetus for getting into the world of development and creation of shows about us."

I'm grateful that almost 30 years later I can still be entertained by this timeless classic. The humor comes from the good writing and the fundamental understanding of the characters. It is their inter-relationships that make the moments laugh out loud funny. Living Single is a hilarious, feel good comedy with a lot of pro-woman power. Funny feminist sit-com? Incredible.

I can't wait to see how this show progresses. Watch it with me! Living Single can be streamed on Hulu. I'll be here next week to talk about episode 2.