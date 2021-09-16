Netflix has been accused of defaming a professional female chess player in the film The Queen's Gambit. It's now being sued for $5 million because of this.

Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for defamation and false light, according to court records acquired by Radar Online. Gaprindashvili calls herself a "pioneer of women's chess" and a well-loved figure in her home Georgia. She won several championships, defeated some of the world's top male chess players, and became the first woman in history to attain the rank of "international chess grandmaster among men."

According to the lawsuit, novelist Walter Tevis published The Queen's Gambit in 1983, which detailed the narrative of a "fictional American woman called Elizabeth Harmon."

Harmon is an orphan who, despite prejudice against female chess players, climbs from poor beginnings to become a brilliant chess player.

According to Gaprindashvili, the novel's last chapter takes place during a chess tournament in Moscow, when Harmon defeats several top male players, including the world champion Russian.

Although the primary characters are fictional, the author mentions a few real-life chess players, notably Gaprindashvili. She is just mentioned in passing throughout the novel. Gaprindashvili claims she was included in the final episode of the Netflix program based on the novel, in which Harmon defeats a fictional Russian Grandmaster named Viktor Laev.

Gaprindashvili says she was included as a character at the event in the Netflix show, or at least her name. The commentator calling the match mentions Gaprindashvili being in the crowd. He said, "There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men." Gaprindashvili is enraged because the show said she had never beaten a man before.

She explained, "by 1968, the year in which this episode is set, she had competed against at least 59 male chess players (28 of them simultaneously in one game), including at least ten Grandmasters of that time, including Dragolyub Velimirovich, Svetozar Gligoric, Paul Keres, Bojan Kurajica, Boris Spassky, Viswanathan Anand, and Mikhail Tal." She claims Netflix and the show's creators were aware of this since they recruited two chess experts to consult on the project. Netflix, according to Gaprindashvili, insulted her by defaming her - all for creating a more intense drama.

"Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili's achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of "heightening the drama" by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done," the lawsuit said.

Thus, Netflix insulted the one genuine woman pioneer who had really battled and defeated men on the international stage in the same era in a tale that was intended to encourage women by depicting a young woman battling with men at the top levels of world chess. "

To make matters worse, she claims they made her character Russian despite, "despite knowing that she was Georgian, and that Georgians had suffered under Russian domination when part of the Soviet Union, and had been bullied and invaded by Russia thereafter," the lawsuit added.

