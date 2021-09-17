"The Premise" Pilot Revitalizes Satire

BJ Novak's highly anticipated series The Premise premiered last night. Prior to its release, there were a lot of negative reviews surrounding the show. After watching the first episode last night, I am here to tell you: don't trust the critics (except for me right now) because The Premise was incredible.

This anthology series is a satire. The first episode, Social Justice Sex Tape, wastes no time in establishing that. At the beginning of the episode, BJ Novak appears on screen saying, "Hi. I'm BJ Novak. I am so excited to welcome you to my television show. It's called The Premise." When was the last time the creator of a show introduced themselves at the beginning of an episode? You don't see Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant coming out to say Welcome to our show the Office. It's because this isn't supposed to fit into the mold of other shows. This is the world from the eyes of BJ Novak. He doesn't hide that at all.

Novak then continues on to explain the episode. WHAT? "Ethan Streiber is the kind of guy who would do anything to be an ally. He's about to find out what anything means. This is Social Justice Sex Tape." This isn't a TV Show. It's a televised essay. Knowing what the show is about allows us to watch it with a keener eye focused on finding out "what anything means". This show has a thesis that Novak will back up with the content of the episode. *Chef's kiss* BRILLIANT.

Social Justice Sex Tape is a perfect title for the episode because it embodies the essence of the episode: it's powerful and hilarious. The laugh out loud moments, such as the absurdity arising from having to use an embarrassing sex tape as evidence in a court case, juxtaposed with the meaningful dialogue:

Ethan: You said I'd be a hero for this.

Eve: I didn't say you'd look like one.

All I'm saying is Mark Twain + the Golden Age of Television = BJ Novak's The Premise. Or at least the first episode. Watch along with me and we'll see if this keeps up!