While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate a new deal with Netflix, the Duke of Sussex is still facing questions about his split from Sentebale.

The charity, which he launched with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, became the center of a boardroom dispute with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka, ending in his resignation.

The dispute drew attention from Britain's Charity Commission, which admonished both sides for allowing the fight to spill into the open.

Though Meghan's name surfaced during the fallout, Chandauka suggested she created tension by attending a fundraiser with little notice, the Duchess of Sussex has avoided any public comment.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said Meghan's silence is intentional. "This is a very sensitive issue all round," she told the Mirror, noting Sentebale's importance to Harry from the start.

Bond added that because the conflict included accusations of misogyny and misogynoir, which were dismissed by regulators, Meghan has "wisely taken a back seat on this and left it to her husband."

Bond said she believes Meghan has supported Harry privately, but that both understand "it's not her place to get involved in a public row with his charity."

Harry, meanwhile, has signaled he may continue his work in southern Africa under a new structure. His spokesperson said he "remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago."

Whether that takes the form of a new organization or a partnership with an existing one, "all options remain on the table."

Royal historian Tessa Dunlop noted Meghan's absence from the debate is striking given her history of speaking out. But she suggested the Duchess may be choosing to focus elsewhere, particularly with a new slate of media projects underway.

Dividing Their Roles

Days after the Commission's report, Harry and Meghan announced a new "multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects" with Netflix. The agreement is smaller than the reported $100 million deal they signed in 2020 but keeps them tied to the streaming giant.

The announcement highlighted Meghan's work in particular, with the trailer for the second season of her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" released within hours. Bond said the framing shows a shift.

Bond noted that the Netflix deal highlights how their work is shifting. She said it "seems clear that this deal is very much Meghan's project," with Harry more comfortable contributing to areas such as a documentary about a Ugandan orphanage.

In her view, the arrangement shows Meghan is "really the TV personality" while Harry is leaning toward philanthropy.

"I think that's the right balance for them."

Despite mixed reviews for past projects, Netflix called the Sussexes "influential voices." Bond said that recognition proves the couple "still hold sway in Hollywood" and have secured another chance to keep their brand alive on screen.