NFL wide receiver Travis Hunter is in the middle of swirling buzz that his whirlwind wedding might become a $40 million divorce war, prompting widespread speculation throughout sports and entertainment media.

The stories say the Denver Broncos wide receiver might be facing a divorce settlement request almost as big as his rookie contract. Hunter wed Leanna Lenee months ago, allegedly without a prenup, says AllHipHop.com.

Lenee recently featured in a viral video where she was breaking down in tears, and everyone on social media began making guesses about the health of the marriage.

Most commenters online suggested infidelity or called her a "gold digger," fueling news of an imminent breakup.

But Lenee countered the rumors, explaining that the video was filmed in December 2024 and was part of her "spiritual growth" journey.

She also emphasized that she is not living on Instagram every day and posited that the resurfacing of the video was an effort to tarnish her reputation.

In spite of her reply, new allegations have emerged that Lenee is obtaining a divorce and demanding $40 million.

None of the involved parties has publicly denied or confirmed the news, and Hunter has remained tight-lipped.

"The rumor mill is running wild and has been doing so for a minute now. They say he is facing a $40 million divorce ultimatum," AllHipHop covered.

Currently, the story remains to be verified, with fans and pundits expecting to know if the rumors turn out to be valid.

Hunter married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in May 2025. A resurfaced footage that went viral prior to the weddinghas revealed his coach Deion Sanders jokingly advising him to secure a prenuptial agreement.

In the clip, filmed during their time at Jackson State, Sanders teased Hunter about marriage, quipping that he'd draft a prenup "about this thick."

Supporters have echoed Sanders' advice, pointing to his own high-profile divorce from Pilar Sanders, where a prenup safeguarded his assets.

Hunter, 21, and Lenee, 23 have also faced public scrutiny, particularly after a viral sideline dispute. With Hunter's potential NFL career and name, image, and likeness valuation topping $3 million, many believe a prenup could be crucial in protecting his financial future.