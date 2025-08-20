Meghan Markle will appear in a new holiday Netflix special shot at her Montecito home. The show has already stirred criticism because of her ongoing estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the program, "With Love, Meghan Christmas," telling viewers, "This December, join me in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration."

Produced by Archewell, the episode will feature Markle preparing for the season, including decorating, cooking, and hosting friends and family.

A brief appearance by Prince Harry is expected in the finale.

Archewell described the special as "a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

Praise for the Show, Criticism Over Family Rift

Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said Markle's decision to highlight her holiday traditions aligns with her long-standing enthusiasm for Christmas. "We know that Meghan has always gone big on celebrating the holidays, way back before she met Prince Harry," Stacey said, adding that it would be "lovely" to hear how the couple blends their traditions in Montecito.

But while the episode markets family warmth, critics continue to target Markle over her estrangement from her 79-year-old father.

A source close to the Duchess claimed to Radar Online the public finds it "disgusting she is making cash out of having family and friends over at her mansion at Christmas – while piling heartbreak on her dad by freezing him out."

The same source said Thomas Markle "will most likely end up watching the show on his own, probably in tears," while accusing Meghan of showing no concern. Online commenters have also labeled her "heartless and vicious."

Markle stopped speaking to her father around the time of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. Their relationship has grown worse in the years since.

Just a refresher.



This is the letter Thomas Markle Jr wrote to Harry in the eve of their wedding.



Oh how wrong I was to think his words were venomous.#MeghanMarkIe #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/ztwRLfWA99 — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) July 18, 2025

Netflix Partnership Expands

The holiday episode comes during a busy stretch for Meghan and Harry's partnership with Netflix. Their lifestyle series debuted earlier this year, with its second season scheduled to return August 26.

The couple previously produced the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries in 2022, which set viewing records for the platform. Other projects have included a documentary on global justice activists, coverage of the Invictus Games, and a polo-focused feature.

Archewell Productions has also announced upcoming projects beyond the holiday release, including "Masaka Kids," "A Rhythm Within," a short documentary about Ugandan orphans who find healing through dance.

Meanwhile, Markle continues to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched in April. Netflix tie-ins are planned, including new product categories and a romantic drama based on Carley Fortune's "Meet Me at the Lake."

A royal commentator noted the specials give Meghan a chance to shape her public story. "The Netflix specials allow Meghan to craft her narrative on her own terms," the commentator said, pointing to the balance between her family estrangement and her emphasis on joy and tradition.