On the heels of her Harvard battle, Farrah Abraham has her heart set on attending law school, potentially in the Ivy League, and she claims Harvard's greatest competitor is interested in her

She could be in Yale Law School in no time if everything goes as planned, she hints.

At Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge event at the Beverly Hills Hilton, TMZ caught up with the former "Teen Mom" star and asked her about her law school plans. Farrah hasn't turned her back on Ivy colleges after what she terms "educational torture" in Cambridge, MA. Instead, she could receive the ultimate retaliation at Yale.

Farrah claims that now that she has her Harvard transcript, she is a desired lady, and she told us that Yale and numerous other law schools are recruiting her.

ALSO READ: Tyra Banks Believes Olivia Jade Had No Clue About Parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's College Admissions Crime

Although it may sound incredulous four some, Farrah has a Bachelor's degree from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, which qualifies her to apply to Yale University.

While she is open to returning to the Ivy League, TMZ claims that it is highly likely that Farrah is leaning toward staying in California since she believes she would fit in better on a diverse college.

It can be remembered that back in August, Farrah accused Harvard of "educational abuse" and threatening legal action against the university.

She even ranted several grievances with the prestigious Ivy League institution... which originates with her reportedly being kicked out of a Zoom course by her teacher without reason.

Patricia Bellanca, her then-professor, was accused of playing mind games with her by asking her to send in an assignment without checking it... and then using that against her in an attempt to get her to leave the course. .

She also claims that Harvard's whole online curriculum is a "joke" and a "scam," and that she was racially discriminated against, claiming that she was the "most person of color" in the class. As reported by Page Six, she even set fire on her Harvard sweatshirt.

The star, 30, took a blow torch to the white sweatshirt in a video and then posted on her Instagram Story as well as on her IG feed. It was also on her TikTok.

The video had quite a caption. It read, "Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health. Educational abuse , financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1."

Due to some privacy policies, Harvard cannot comment on the matter.

ALSO READ: 'Jeopardy!' Full-Time Hosts Officially Revealed -- But Only For This Season: Will There Be More Guest Hosts Soon?