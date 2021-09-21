"Jackass" actress, Patty Perez, left her fans broken with her recent passing. She was 57.

Perez endured years-long of health issues before succumbing to its complication this week.

In a report about her death, it has been confirmed that Perez died at a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Her family also confirmed the devastating news through a GoFundMe page they created to assist them with funeral expenses.

Perez's daughter, Priscilla, helped others recall the legacy her mother left before her death.

"She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone," she said.

Priscilla added that, in the years leading to Perez's death, she and the whole family never stopped fighting for her in hopes that she would feel okay again.

Patty Perez's cause of death was reportedly due to kidneys complications after years of battle with diabetes. The actress reportedly got type 1 diabetes since birth, which contributed to her weight problems and poor health.

She is survived by her three brothers, grandmother, and seven grandchildren.

Patty Perez Died, But Her Legacy Would Continue

During her active years, she famously grabbed the nickname "Goddess Patty" in the "jackass" franchise. She also appeared on "Magic Trick" and in an episode of "My Big Fat Fetish."

In 2006, she scored a massive break through "Jackass 2" before reappearing on "Jackass 2.5."

"We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom." Priscilla said of her mother, "Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry."

Her passing remarkably left the fans and cast members of the franchise heartbroken. It serves as a dark time as everyone waits for the arrival of the new installment, "Jackass Forever."

The new film has been scheduled for an October 2021 release before pushing it back to February 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez became the third "Jackass" star to die, following Ryan Dunn in June 2011 and Rip Taylor in October 2019.

Their permanent absences will be filled in by Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Danger Ehren, Jasper Dolphine, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, and Zach Holmes, among others.

