Queen Elizabeth II's abdication seems to be around the corner as the reigning monarch dropped a subtle hint about the monarchy's future without her.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II reserved some of her time to mark the annual Chelsea Flower Show. Usually, the monarch attends the event personally as she gets fascinated by the new flora on display.

This year, she seemingly sent a hopeful message to people and assured them a safe monarchy even after her reign.

On Royal Family's Twitter account, the Queen shared that the family has been attending the annual event for 100 years already.

"Members of the Royal Family have been attending #RHSChelsea for almost 100 years. King George V and Queen Mary in 1930. Her Majesty in 1971. The Queen and The Prince of Wales in 2002. The Queen with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019," the caption said.

The post featured four different photos that were taken on the aforementioned dates.

🌺 Members of the Royal Family have been attending #RHSChelsea for almost 100 years.



📸 King George V and Queen Mary in 1930.

📸 Her Majesty in 1971

📸 The Queen and The Prince of Wales in 2002

📸 The Queen with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 pic.twitter.com/kxPTVpdCHG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021

Mentioning the heirs to the throne - Prince Charles and Prince William - surely aimed to make royal fans know how much the Queen trusts them in the future royal engagements.

Will Queen Elizabeth II Finally Abdicate?

The conversations about Queen Elizabeth II's abdication have been long overdue. As the longest-reigning English monarch in history, Her Majesty surely proved a lot of things already.

Despite that, she famously refused to abdicate soon after getting the throne following her father's death.

For what it's worth, the Queen took over the throne after his father, King George VI, suddenly died. The then-25-year-old monarch pledged to dedicate her whole life serving the monarchy.

A former senior aide at the Buckingham Palace also told PEOPLE magazine that Queen Elizabeth II would not abdicate even after Prince Philip's death.

"Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life," the source added.

Although she made that pact, she already began giving most of her royal duties and engagements to the central members of the royal family. In fact, the Prince of Wales already has at least 600 royal engagements per year, as of the writing.

There are also talks about Prince Charles giving way to Prince William. But regardless of who will become king soon, Queen Elizabeth II knows everyone would be in good hands.

