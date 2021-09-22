Mayim Bialik broke her silence on Mike Richards' exit on "Jeopardy!" both as executive producer and host.

Since Richards left the show, Bialik welcomed former "Jeopardy!" champion, Ken Jennings, as her partner. The duo still does not know what the future holds for them as Sony Pictures Television continues to look for the perfect person to replace Alex Trebek.

While enjoying her stint, Bialik recently opened up about the rollercoaster ride while searching for a permanent host. She also noted that Richards' issues and exit immediately changed everything.

The 45-year-old "Big Bang Theory" alum shared with Newsweek what she thought of her new job.

"I think everyone who works with me will say that, as a person who has been acting since I was a kid, I go where I'm pointed and I do the job I'm told to do," she said. "I do what's in front of me. I don't really follow the news aspect of my industry too much."

The neuroscientist clarified that she does not wish ill on Richards or anyone after the drama that happened. Bialik still noted that the things that happened did not fix others easily.

As she became a permanent part of the "Jeopardy!" team, she reportedly responded to the turn of events by asking how she could help the show.

Bialik was one of the interim hosts who took over the show since Trebek's death. She then became the first female permanent host to ever lead the game show.

"Jeopardy!" and Its Dizzying Search For Permanent Host

When Alex Trebek's death barged online, longtime viewers of the game show honored his life and legacy as "Jeopardy!" host.

But his family and fans know he would want someone to continue what he started, and that was when the interim hosts began leading the show.

At that time, former executive producer Mike Richards said that they selected a number of celebrities and personalities to host the show.

"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," he said.

Jennings, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, and Joe Buck all served as the interim hosts.

After the list ended, the creators announced Richards and Bialik as its new hosts - only to lose the executive producer in the end.

