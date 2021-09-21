Brad Pitt dropped a new accusation against his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, over their French vineyard. He then slammed Jolie for showing vindictive actions while following a "systematic obstruction" to commit such alleged wrongdoing.

The court papers, obtained by Daily Mail, were filed in Luxembourg on Tuesday. It detailed Pitt's allegation against Jolie after the actress reportedly tried to remove him from the deal. She also did that while selling her shares in their former French property and Chateau Miraval.

Their vineyard, owned by Quimicum, is currently composed of 50 percent shares each from Pitt and Jolie through Modo Bongo and Nouvel. Initially, it had a 60/40 share three years before the estranged couple filed for divorce.

The lawsuit insisted that the 10 percent he transferred is void since they were only sold for the "not a serious" amount required by Luxembourg law. Despite taking off the percentage, the property's value remains at $164 million.

"It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie's company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,' the suit stated.

As for the reason why Jolie wants to sell her share, the suit insisted that the actress and Nouvel aim to evade the right of first refusal of Pitt's Mondo Bongo.

Brangelina's Divorce Getting Uglier

The new issue is just one of the problems they choose to deal with as they wait for the finalization of the divorce.

The former "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" couple decided to part ways in August 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. Jolie sought a divorce days after a feud happened while they were on a private flight with their children from France to Los Angeles.

They also continue to face each other to win the primary custody of their six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Nox. Jolie even filed for the removal of the judge from their legal battle, but the court initially refused to disqualify him from the case, per Entertainment Tonight.

She finally got a win this year. Still, Pitt's lawyers did not stop there that he filed another lawsuit in pursuit of winning his children's custody.

Jolie hit back and claimed that three of her children supported her and wanted to testify against their father.

For now, they need to wait for the court's decision whether the judge would revoke the approved joint custody in July or not.

