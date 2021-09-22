Ariana Grande is the newest judge of "The Voice" of season 21.

Despite being just new to the game, she has revealed to fellow coach Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she has already broken the rules, ignoring the things stipulated in her contract.

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker told Kelly, "I'm obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time."

Ari confessed breaking "every rule" on her contract, saying, "I'm like, DMing them. They're like, 'You're not supposed to do that.' And I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

Additionally, she has also been sending "stuff to the hotel" for her team most of the time.

The 28-year-old former Nickelodeon star also spoke about her time on "The Voice," confessing she is having a great time this season and enjoys seeing the talent on the show and getting to know and working with them.

"It's just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we've learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing."

But is Ariana Grande going to be fired from "The Voice" for breaking the rules?

After all, it doesn't seem likely that she is the highest-paid coach in the history of "The Voice."

Ariana Grande 'The Voice' Salary

In Mar. 2021, NBC announced that the "7 Rings" singer will be joining season 21 of "The Voice." As soon as the news spread, fans immediately started to wonder how much her salary on the show would be.

According to podcast host Rob Shuter, Ariana will be getting $20 million to $25 million for the show, which has put her in the same category as Katy Perry, who is a judge on "American Idol."

It has been revealed that Kelly Clarkson, who has been on the show longer, was only paid $15 million when she joined "The Voice."

Ariana Grande Fan Chooses Another Coach to Be Part Of

23-year-old "The Voice" contestant Gymani auditioned on the show singing Ariana Grande's song "pov."

The Georgia native knew that she was taking the risk singing a coach's song, and usually, it doesn't go well.

However, Gymani earned a chair from Ariana Grande and the other coaches after "putting that funk, that soul, that R&B on it," per Kelly Clarkson.

Despite selecting an Ari song, it didn't mean she would also choose her as her coach.

Gymani instead chose Kelly as her coach, even surprising the former "American Idol" winner.

"No one including me saw that happening."

