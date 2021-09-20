Anthony Johnson dead: The 55-year-old comedian was found lifeless in a store in Los Angeles and immediately rushed to the hospital, pronounced dead.

His nephew confirmed to TMZ. However, Johnson's cause of death is still unknown.

Anthony Johnson shot to fame in 1990 after starring in "House Party" as E.Z.E.

He went on to make a name for himself by becoming successful in stand-up comedy in Los Angeles.

Johnson appeared in several movies such as "Lethal Weapon 3" and "Menace II Society," before his most iconic role in the 1995 hit comedy "Friday" starring alongside Chris Tucker and Ice Cube.

It was even rumored that the 55-year-old was slated to reprise his role in an upcoming movie "Last Friday," which is said to be the fourth and final installment of the "Friday" franchise.

Throughout Johnson's career, he starred in about 50 movies and TV shows, such as "Moesha," "Malcolm and Eddie," "Martin," "I Got the Hook Up," and "The Players Club."

As soon as news of Anthony Johnson's death was announced, fans immediately took to social media to pay tribute to the comedian.

One Twitter user wrote, "RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people's careers."

Another person said, "Rest in paradise Anthony Johnson, one of the funniest comedians in the 90's. He'll be missed."

A third person wrote, "So sad to hear of his passing...RIP Anthony Johnson aka Ezal."

RIP to comedian and actor Anthony Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jUHP4LFHGI — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) September 20, 2021

Aaron Johnson was born in Compton, California, in 1965 and immediately knew acting was for him after the encouragement of his dad, who worked as a stuntman and the founder of a Black Stuntmen's Association.

Aside from the shows and movies, Johnson also appeared in music videos, parodies of Easy-E in Dr. Dre's "Dre. Day," and even reprised the role in Eazy-E's music video for "Real Muthaphuckkin G's."

Co-'Friday' Star Tommy' Tiny' Lister Dead

News of Anthony Johnson's death comes just months after his fellow "Friday" actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister died at the age of 62 in Dec. 2020.

Tiny, the nickname was given to a man whose height was 6'5", was found unconscious in his Los Angeles apartment and died at the scene after previously battling the coronavirus.

He was known for appearing as Deebo on "Friday."

According to Lister's manager, Cindy Cowan, he reportedly struggled to breathe just a few days before his death.

The manager also confirmed that the comedian may have also battled diabetes.

