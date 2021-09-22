The arrival of Ariana Grande on "The Voice" is the mark of things changing on the show after 21 seasons, including the future of Blake Shelton on the show.

It seems like the show's bosses are getting rid of the only original coach left on the show.

An insider told Radar Online that many A-list celebrities were considered to be the new coach, but they were reportedly hesitant to join until Ariana signed on.

With the "Thank U Next" hitmaker's entrance to the show, the insider believes, "She has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn't good news for Blake Shelton."

Blake, who gets $13 million per season, has made a big name for himself not only on the show but also because of being a country musician, but things are changing for him, especially that new stars are born all the time.

"Sure, he is a star and people love him, but he doesn't exactly burn up the charts anymore."

In fact, the insider revealed some of the possible replacements for Blake on "The Voice," such as the "current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd."

More than a decade on the show, Blake Shelton will reportedly be replaced with someone younger and more current, someone who is more on Ariana's league because Gwen Stefani's husband is certainly not, per the insider.

Additionally, Ariana Grande's arrival to the show brought a whole new level of excitement, especially to millions and millions of the singer's fans and other younger viewers.

The 28-year-old singer is also the highest-paid coach in the show's history, getting a salary of $25 million.

"It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving," the source said.

"Huge stars that wouldn't even consider joining the show a few months ago are now thinking again, thanks to Ariana."

Blake Shelton has been part of the show since its inception in April 2011. The original coaches of "The Voice" include Blake, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

Christina Aguilera appeared on the show's first three seasons and was paid $20 million per season. She left on season four but returned for three more seasons before finally leaving after the tenth season.

The Maroon 5 front man lasted 16 seasons on the show while CeeLo left the show abruptly.

"The Voice" coaches are Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande.

