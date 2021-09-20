Ellen DeGeneres has decided to finally end her hit show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 seasons which started in 2003.

The 63-year-old wants to exit daytime TV with a bang. However, it's not going to be possible if the A-list stars she wishes to make a guest on her show don't want to participate.

According to a report by the National Enquirer, the "Finding Dory" star invited a lot of her A-list friends to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," but unfortunately, only a few of them agreed to the idea.

Viewers have already watched Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian makes a special appearance on the final season of the Emmy award-winning show, with the "Friends" actress becoming emotional during her guesting.

An insider revealed that the scandal-clad TV host tried her luck by inviting other A-list stars, but most of them are already saying no and slamming the door on DeGeneres' face because they still haven't forgotten about the scandal she was involved in last year.

"There are dozens of big names who won't give her the time of day."

Per the National Enquirer, some of the stars that were invited to be part of the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban.

The insider added that these and other celebrities "politely" made excuses, while the rest "turned her down flatly."

With people turning their backs on her, Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly "feeling angry and abandoned," because it seems like nobody wants to be associated with her "free-falling reputation."

Rosie O'Donnell Helping Ellen?

One ally Ellen DeGeneres may have amid her scandal is Rosie O'Donnell, who has reportedly offered to help her a helping hand.

In July, the National Enquirer reported that O'Donnell has been supporting DeGeneres that upon finding out the show will finally be over, she reportedly agreed to make an appearance on the show.

Aside from being a guest, O'Donnell has also reportedly asked some of her A-list friends to guest on DeGeneres' show to help boost the ratings of the final season.

Another source told the outlet that DeGeneres had invited O'Donnell to be on the show, but the latter has always said no because she doesn't like the surprises on the show.

But now, O'Donnell has a change of heart.

"Rosie told Ellen she's happy to help her out during her final season - as long as she doesn't give her a heart attack."

But it's still best to take the outlet's reports with a grain of salt. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is still airing live and she'll surely be able to invite more guests up until her final episode.

Meanwhile, there's no confirmation from Rosie O'Donnell that she'll be appearing on the show.

