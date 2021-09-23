Actress Amber Heard "doubled down on the cops" after she went to the Los Angeles Police Department with a new subpoena amid her upcoming 2022 legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard submitted a new notice similar to the subpoenas her lawyers sent on January 12, where she wanted the cops to "produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described."

The subpoena was said to be an attempt to dig deeper into the night in question of May 2016, where they called officers Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden in the ex-couple's plush pad at the Eastern Columbia Building, per Deadline.

For the $50 million defamation case started by Johnny Depp, Heard and her legal team wanted to scoop up everything they could from the LAPD and their officers who dealt with the 2016 domestic disturbance incident, according to the subpoena approved by Fairfax County John Frey on September 20.

All Down From New Subpoena

This time, Heard wanted to put the officers and two others' records and reputations in the limelight for what had gone down that night from five years ago, revealing who abused whom.

Timeout with Pablo pic.twitter.com/HTZ9b2gE0j — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) September 23, 2021



After the 2019 filed defamation case and the actress' $100 million countersuit, the trial will cover the subpoena's desires. The police department left a response, saying, "We don't comment on open or pending litigation," LAPD PIO Officer Jeff Lee told the outlet.

As the paper continued to shade more to the department, it continued, "the audit trails for any deletions, modifications, or viewing of the body camera footage uploaded to evidence.com by Officers Saenz and Hadden during the period October 1, 2015 through August 1, 2016."

READ ALSO: Amber Heard Spotted in London After 'Aquaman 2' Was Reported Filming in the U.K.

Looking Forward To 2022 Trial

The subpoena added, "this request includes all documents that show any deletions, modifications or viewing up the present for footage uploaded during that time frame."

Saenz and Hadden testified via satellite at Depp's unsuccessful attempt to sue Rupert Murdoch's U.K. tabloid The Sun for libel, where he got referred to as a "wife beater."

At the 2020 trial, Saenz said that while Heard claimed Depp hit her in the face with a cell phone, she "did not see any injuries." Also, the footage obtained from the officers' bodycams showed the apartment in a calm state when they arrived that night.

According to USA Today, the trial is scheduled for April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: JLO, Ben Affleck Ditching Big Wedding Plans- Eloping in Secret Instead? [REPORT]