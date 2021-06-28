Amber Heard Spotted in London After 'Aquaman 2' Was Reported Filming in the UK

Hollywood actress Amber Heard took to Instagram on Monday sharing photos of herself in London, sparking speculations she is preparing for D.C.'s "Aquaman 2."

The 35-year-old ex-wife of Johnny Depp wears a casual black tank top, matched with skinny-leg jeans, a brown bomber jacket, and well-worn sneakers.

Amber also perhaps attempted to go incognito by wearing a pair of stylish dark sunglasses and added hands-on her pockets in a new Instagram photo.

The Los Angeles-based star, who has called it her home for several years, comes out with her hair tied into a sleek style at the nape of the neck with minimal makeup.

Yet, according to Daily Mail, the actress has not revealed the exact reason why she is in London. Amber simply captioned her Instagram post with, 'London, innit (sic),' alongside the British flag.

Amber Heard Goes Trending As Fans Don't Want Her On The Movie

It was announced on Twitter that 'Aquaman 2' has begun filming. However, fans are still not happy that Amber Heard is still included in the movie.

Don't care fire Amber Heard https://t.co/y9Cnq1jfuB — illusive ⊙ (@illusiveBeast) June 28, 2021



The public even agreed that they thought of boycotting the movie because Amber Heard will be in it.

So we are boycotting Aquaman 2 if amber heard is in it right? — clarissa buchanon (@LBTellsItAll) June 28, 2021

Due to the abusive backgrounds of the star, people have also brought up how horrible of a person she is to Johnny Depp by saying how much "hype" would "Aquaman" get if the people behind the movie removed Amber from the film.

✨Imagine how much more hype Aquaman 2 would be getting if Amber Heard wasn’t in it.✨



Why an abuser still has a job with WB when Johnny Depp, her victim, had to step down from his is a peak of injustice I refuse to be okay with. pic.twitter.com/rU9YNjUKEP — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) June 28, 2021



More of how unfair it was, a Twitter user stated how unfair it was for Depp to have all of his projects removed amidst domestic violence accusations, yet, Heard still has her work.

So Johnny Depp is ACCUSED of domestic violence and is immediately removed from his projects.



Amber Heard ADMITS to hitting him (and has a history of DV) and is still hired for Aquaman 2?



Make it make sense! — Caeli Barnhart (@caelibarnhart) June 28, 2021



Amber Heard For 'Aquaman 2'

Amber's latest work project seemed to be her return to the "Aquaman" franchise for its highly-anticipated sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

In March, the sequel was eyeing a June production start in the UK, although that has not been confirmed.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been eyeing for a December 2022 release as Jason Momoa and many actors are up for the 2018 film's return.

Alongside Amber and Jason, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen III are confirmed included in the project.

Director James Wan was also reported to lead the movie. The original "Aquaman" movie was released in 2018 and became one of the biggest hits in the D.C. Extended Universe (DCEU).

"Aquaman" alone took in $1.148 billion worldwide, the only DCEU movie to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

