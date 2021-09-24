Despite her previous and recent controversies, Nikita Dragon is still active in the dating scene. Recently, a popular reality star admitted that he hooked up with the beauty mogul and spent the night together; is he her new boyfriend?

"Too Hot To Handle" star Harry Jowsey was a recent guest on the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards and confirmed that he and Dragun got "pretty drunk" one night and slept with each other.

He mentioned that "it's just like hooking up with another girl" because he sees trans women as real women. (watch his full interview below)

The 24-year-old model said it was not a big deal for him. However, he was shocked when the makeup guru publicized their relationship through her recent song titled "D***," where she exposed numerous men that she may have hooked up with in the past.

Jowsey's face was covered on the music video, but fans could easily recognize him.

Despite being exposed to the public, he mentioned that he's very blessed with his family and friends because they're open-minded and "just loves people for who they are instead of freaking out." (via The Daily Mail UK)

Harry Josey Gushes On Nikita Dragun

Josey gushed on Dragun in the interview, saying he was attracted to the "Dragun Beauty" CEO's energy and persona.

He mentioned that he doesn't care who people are as long as they have good energy.

READ NOW: Amber Heard Subpoenas LAPD to Release 2016 Domestic Disturbance Records Amid $50M Legal Battle with Johnny Depp

In addition, Josey mentioned that Dragun's attitude is very different when she's not on social media, saying the beauty mogul is very "powerful" and "driven."

"She's very attractive, and very successful in many senses. So, I don't know like, I've always been attracted to her." Josey went on.

At the time of this writing, Nikita Dragun has not publicly responded to Josey's claims.

Nikita Dragun, Tyga's Controversy

Nikita Dragun and Tyga's issue is related to the music video mentioned above.

In early reports, Dragun added a screenshot of Tyga's Instagram DM to her, and the rapper did not take the situation lightly.

According to Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, he indeed slid into Dragun's messages, but it was business-related. He previously tweeted that his company shot and directed a music video for her in the past, and it never got released to the public.

The rapper also went on to throw a minor shade by writing, "Ladies and gentlemen clout kills."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Wanted By Authorities But NOT Because of Gabby Petito's Death - Here's Why