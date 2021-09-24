The most-awaited film adaptation for the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" has arrived on the big screen, and yet, fans still wanted to know how much the lead actor Ben Platt has been earning for the past years after the musical's huge success.

His net worth has also been climbing "higher and higher" ever since 2016 as he gave an astonishing acting performance appearing on both the Broadway theaters and the cinema.

According to this article, Ben Platt made his stage debut at a young age and has made a seriously impressive career on stage ever since then. The actor and singer have appeared in several productions, including 2002's "The Music Man," 2012 to 2013 "The Book of Mormon," and later on became the original cast for "Dear Evan Hansen" from 2015 to 2017.

Evan Hansen's Fruit Of Labor

As the star of the show, Ben Platt earned his first Tony Awards as Lead Actor. He also bagged a trophy from the Grammys for Best Musical Theater Album, and lastly, an Emmy for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

At this point, it is clear how "Dear Evan Hansen" has been successfully huge for Platt, yet how much he has made over the years was completely unclear after his reprisal for the 2021 "Dear Evan Hansen" movie.

As stated by Comparably, Broadway actors earn anywhere between $100,000 to $700,000 per year for their role in a top-performing musical. Knowing that Ben has achieved his massive success, it is probably safe to assume that his salary is way at the higher part of the said range.

Up On 7-Digit Net Worth?

Basing off of Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Platt's net worth is an estimated $3 million. Still, this is outdated as they have not considering his earnings from the "Dear Evan Hansen" film, released on September 24.

And Ben Platt's net worth can peak a lot higher for 2021, after coming altogether his income from acting in films and his music career.

The 28-year-old became a part of the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, where he played the role of Benji back in 2012 and its 2015 sequel. He also became a part of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "The Politician."

