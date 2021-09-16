The "Dear Evan Hansen" actor Ben Platt appeared in the latest episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as he shared his lovely friendship with "soul mate" Beanie Feldstein.

Platt visited the late-night show to promote his new film based on the Broadway musical with the same name and performed the most iconic "Waving Through The Window."

And throughout the night of September 15, Fallon interviewed the actor and brought up the recent reopening of Broadway plus his teenage days going to high school prom with co-musical theater actress Beanie Feldstein.

Platt-Feldstein Prom Mates

Talking about Broadway returning to business, the "Pitch Perfect" actor revealed that he visited the "Wicked" reopening and described how it had a "vibrating" feeling because of the "rock vibe" it had.

Following the interview, they also talked about Platt winning his own Tony Awards for Best Actor in Musical and his iconic photo with Lin Manuel Miranda backstage.

The night continued, and the host asked the actor regarding his friendship with the "What We Do In The Shadows" actress as best friends.

Platt further shared that when he asked his best friend to prom, he handed out some flowers with the note. In that said invitation note, it read, "Don't rain on my parade, Please come to prom with me," referencing Feldstein's upcoming project "Funny Girl," where she will become Fanny Brice.



The singer and actor, of course, proved himself as the best friend ever for being supportive since they were young and dreaming of becoming Broadway actors together as "big Theater nerds."

The Platt-Feldstein Friendship

The two actors previously got interviewed with Vanity Fair back in 2017. They shared how they started being friends and naturally clicked at their current ages until they became actors in Broadway shows across the streets.

During that time, Ben Platt was a stage actor playing the role of Evan for "Dear Evan Hansen," which took home six trophies from the Tony Awards. While on the other hand, Beanie Feldstein was also there on the roads of Broadway, where she got featured at "Hello, Dolly!" playing the role of Minnie Fay.



The outlet stated how the two spent time together during their free time as they go for "lunch, shopping, and sit and watch TV." "It's weird that we're doing an interview together," Platt said in the interview. Feldstein even replied, "It's insane!"

"But the individual thing, the way that it's worked out time-wise has been... that's what's the most surreal, because each thing has happened one after the other," they also said. "We can kind of take them in one at a time; it's been really helpful. I feel better since we get to go through it together."

"It really is not to be believed," Feldstein commented. "I can imagine us in high school if we read about a best-friend duo that was on Broadway. We'd be like, 'We're obsessed with them!' We would watch every Broadway.com interview they did."

