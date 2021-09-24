Will Pat Sajak leave "Wheel of Fortune" soon?

For 38 years, Sajak helmed the game show that he became one of the most-liked game masters of all time. The commendable stint also made him the longest-serving game show host in TV history.

After reaching those milestones, the 74-year-old himself offered a saddening update on what the future holds for him on the show.

Will Pat Sajak Retire As "Wheel of Fortune" Host?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak revealed his plans on his potential retirement from the show.

"We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning. I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'" he told ET's Kevin Frazier.

He then assumed that his last episode in the game show would likely happen within the next 10 years.

READ ALSO: Tom Felton's Friend Gives Update on 'Harry Potter' Star After Alarming Collapse

His long-time TV partner, Vanna White, agreed to the idea and shared a similar sentiment. For what it's worth, Sajak and White have been working together for nearly four decades.

The male host referred to the length of their stint as something almost "unfathomable." Still, their collaboration reportedly tied them together like a family.

"We've been together for like 38 years and he's like my brother. He's funny. I mean, we could finish each other's sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well," White went on.

The news surely broke fans' hearts, especially those who want to see the duo on the game show for the rest of their lives.

But for now, they could continue enjoying their time with Sajak and White as they recently renewed their contracts. It allows them to continue appearing on the show until 2024.

Sajak, in addition, began working as a consulting producer after the ousting of Mike Richards from the game show. Richards also let go of his role as "Jeopardy!" executive producer.

Who Will Replace Pat Sajak?

While the plans after Sajak leaves "Wheel of Fortune" remain unknown, one person can potentially replace him soon.

Recently, his daughter joined the show as a social correspondent in all "Wheel of Fortune" social media accounts. She also noted why the contestants needed to perform the final spin instead of her father in the past episodes and the ones thereafter.

READ MORE: Will Parents of Brian Laundrie Finally Talk? Gabby Petito's Fiance Reportedly Suicidal, Family Now Worried