Brian Laundrie has been making his parents worry as Gabby Petito's fiance might reportedly hurt himself.

Days after his family lost contact with him, a source close to Laundrie's family revealed the dark thoughts that probably consumed him after Petito's death. Things might take a wild turn once he discovers that he is now a recipient of a federal warrant.

The source revealed to CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday that Laundrie left his parents' home in Florida without his wallet and phone. This reportedly has been causing major concern as he might do something to himself anytime.

Since he cut his ties wholly and brought nothing to support himself, it is highly likely that the man never plans to return.

As of the writing, the authorities continue to search a nature reserve in Venice near his family's home in North Port.

When asked for a comment, spokesperson for North Porth Police, Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, refused to give any comment.

"I can not give any statement to a timeline at this time. That investigation is being conducted by the FBI," he went on.

Brian Laundrie and the New Issue Against Him

While the case surrounding Gabby Petito's death is yet to reach its end, a new issue against Laundrie unfolded.

This week, the US District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Petito's fiance. The FBI's Denver field office confirmed the news after a grand jury found out his "use of unauthorized devices" soon after the YouTuber died.

On the official Twitter account of FBI Denver, special agent-in-charge Michael Schneider revealed the indictment unrelated to Petito's death.

"While this arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," the statement said.

The indictment detailed Laundrie's alleged use of debit cards and PINs of several bank accounts that he does not own. He reportedly used over $1,000 of the funds from August 30 to September 1.

While the search continues, a group of people gathered in Salt Lake City to pray for the soul of the 22-year-old teen.

