Tom Felton's friend gave an update about the actor's health following the alarming incident.

In an Instagram post, Felton's friend took the fans' worries away by sharing an update on Felton's health status. According to the singer, there is nothing to worry about Felton after the collapse.

"He's okay," he wrote with a heart emoji alongside a photo of Felton. "Speedy recovery brother."

The "Harry Potter" star nor his representatives have released an official statement yet. However, the Ryder Cup organizers revealed that he experienced a "medical incident" during the celebrity golf exhibition before taking him to a local hospital.

What Happened to Felton?

The British actor represented Europe on the Thursday Ryder Cup celebrity Match in Wisconsin. He was reportedly on the 18th hole when he suddenly lost consciousness for a moment.

The now-viral images showed the actor being surrounded by crew and his colleagues while they assisted him to sit on the grace. Two men carried him using a stretcher before being transported and driven away from the course in a golf cart.

Meanwhile, Metro UK reported about the video footage taken by an audience member. People can be heard cheering on him as the responders take him away from the area.

The first responders checked his status and immediately transported him to a nearby medical facility.

READ ALSO: Will Parents of Brian Laundrie Finally Talk? Gabby Petito's Fiance Reportedly Suicidal, Family Now Worried

Following the incident, the PGA of America released a statement to address Felton's incident.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the message said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

However, multiple news outlets assumed that Felton suffered from an "obvious" heart attack, but this should be taken with a grain of salt as of the moment.

Does Tom Felton Have Cancer? Is He Sick?

Questions surrounding Felton's health condition rose following the collapse, with some claims that he either has cancer or another medical illness.

In 2019, he alarmed his fans with a worrying Instagram update. At that time, he said he was giving up, leading to fans asking him if he was okay.

"I give up with you," he wrote. He never elaborated what his post actually meant. However, his fans still asked him to stay calm and prayed things would get better for him.

READ MORE: What Killed Willie Garson? Actor's OFFICIAL Cause of Death Unveiled