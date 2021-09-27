After a quick jump in time-step (that one's for the tappers), the 74th annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 Broadway season were held last night. The televised ceremony usually occurs in the summer and same year as the season, but this year later September celebration shines a light on shows that have been waiting in quarantine to get their due. Here are the five best things that happened at last night's Tony Awards.

1. Moulin Rouge Won 11 Awards

Every year there's a show that seems to run around collecting every award like they're Pokemon. This year that show was Moulin Rouge. The show won Best Musical alongside several other awards. Aaron Tveit took home the award for Best in a Leading Role in a Musical. While Tveit was running unopposed in this category, there was still a chance, due to the set up of the Awards, that he could have lost to no one (but there is no way that would have happened because he is AMAZING!)



2.Broadway's Back Opening Number

The Tony Awards have been known for their incredible opening numbers, but this year's reached new heights. Rather than being a parody round up, Leslie Odom Jr. sang the jazzy new song, with dancing that reminds you what we've been missing with Broadway closed all of this time. Broadway's Back will be stuck in your head forever.

3.Lois Smith Oldest to Ever Win a Tony Award

90 year old actress, Lois Smith, became the oldest person to win a Tony Award. She won Best Actress in a Feature Role for her performance as Margaret in The Inheritance. With a career that began with the film East of Eden in 1955, Smith has been acting almost as long as the Tony Awards have been held! Congratulations Lois!



4.David Alan Grier Won After an Over 40 Year Career

After over 40 years of acting, David Alan Grier finally won an incredibly well deserved Tony Award. He was awarded Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in A Soldier's Play. The play, originally written in 1981, also won for Best Revival of a Play. Grier's opened his acceptance speech calling out hilariously to Audra McDonald, "Where's Audra? Audra! I finally won one of these, too!" Congratulations David!

5.Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Performed a Wicked Duet

Yes, you read that correctly. No the year is not 2004. These two icons who originated the titular roles in modern Broadway classic Wicked, performed the duet For Good at the ceremony. After a year of silence, there's no better way to bring back the Broadway spirit. Kristin Chenoweth got understandably emotional while performing the number with her friend and co-star Idina Menzel. Psh...I'm not crying, you're crying.



Now that awards have been given out for the 2019-2020 season, it's finally time to look ahead again! As the song says, BROADWAY'S BACK!!