5 Musical Movies to Look Out For

Anime has recently become mainstream. The popularization of shows like My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are leaving the kids from your high school anime club saying: told you so! However, don't get too comfortable at the cool kids table manga-lomaniacs. There's a different kind of nerd lying in wait to take your spot. Theater kids are getting ready because the new age of the movie musical is here.

Back in March of 2020, Broadway closed its doors. Theaters across the country went dark and turned on their ghostlights for the foreseeable future. The performers, however, sashayed their way from the Great White Way to the silver screen. Superstars of the stage Lin Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos appeared in theaters in the show In The Heights. Snippets from the show were viral on TikTok for weeks. You know what that sound is? That's the sound of musical theater becoming cool.

If you still don't believe that the musical movie is the next anime, check out these five amazing shows about to hit a screen near you.

1.Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Tomorrow, September 10th, your movie theater is going to be filled with triple threats going to see Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The show, based on a true story, follows the journey of Jamie (Max Harwood), a high schooler, who is ridiculed after deciding he is going to wear a dress to prom. This relevant musical appeared on the West End, but has never been on Broadway, meaning its premier on Amazon Prime and in theater's in the states is going to have EVERYBODY talking about Jamie!

2.Dear Evan Hansen

The show that swept the Tony Awards in 2017, Dear Evan Hansen, comes to the screen on September 24th starring, the original Evan Hansen. Ben Platt is returning to again play the socially anxious high schooler caught in a web of lies surrounding a classmate's suicide. If you missed seeing Platt on Broadway, don't worry. Come the 24th you will be able to watch him "for forever..." (As soon as musical theater replaces anime in the mainstream, everyone is going to get that reference).

3.Tick, Tick...Boom!

Unlike Dear Evan Hansen, Tick, Tick...Boom! does not have an overwhelming modern notoriety. This is the hipster theater kid's time to shine, because the second this movie comes out, everyone will be singing the catchy songs while some endlessly repeat I knew it before it was popular. This incredible musical by Johnathan Larson follows the life and struggles of an aspiring composer. The incredible story and music are coming to the screen on November 12th starring the phenomenally talented Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, and so many others. This movie is going to be the Tick, Tick...Best!

4.West Side Story

Alright, strap in for a classic. West Side Story will be hitting the screen on December 10th. This classic love story based on Romeo and Juliet and set in 1950s New York City, has stood tall as a classic for years. The original movie musical of West Side Story came out in 1961 and still remains a favorite among many. However, the new movie will in no way pale in comparison to the original. They will be like comparing apples and oranges. This reimagining of the show will star powerhouse performers Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno. Also it's being directed by STEPHEN SPIELBERG. Yes. You read that right! Timeless musical plus the directorial stylings of Stephen Speilberg? It's a safe bet that West Side Story is about to break box office records.

5.Cyrano

On December 31st, the classic but lesser known Cyrano will be coming to movie theaters. The musical explores the love triangle between Cyrano de Bergerac, Roxana, and Christian de Neuvillette. The movie musical stars Peter Dinklage as Cyrano. Not only will the musically addicted be coming out in droves to see the movie, Game of Thrones fans will also be called out of their homes to see this adaptation of a classic piece. What did I tell you anime fans? Musicals are coming!

Even More are On Their Way

Musicals are returning with a vengeance. The lineup for the rest of 2021 is stacked and star-studded. I have not even talked about what's coming up later. Musicals that are on their way to the screen included The Little Mermaid, 13, Matilda, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Color Purple, Guys and Dolls, and so many others that, if I were to list them all, you would be here until they all came out. There are so many musical movies coming out, you'll be hard pressed to find one where the characters aren't breaking out into song.

Musical Theater is Officially Everywhere

The popularization of musicals through movies is so important. It allows the genre of musical theater to be accessible to the majority of the country. While the pandemic caused many problems, the coincidental resurgence of musical movies is a blessing. A unique genre is being persevered and popularized while promoting the creation of new work. It has opened the gateway for shows like Apple TV's Schmigadoon. Schmigadoon is a show that perfectly combines the classic Broadway sound with content that only could have been created this year.

So, get ready world. Musical theater is about to become the coolest kid on the block.