Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.

The reunion will be four parts, and according to Hollywood Life's source, the 52-year-old estranged wife of disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi reportedly had a screaming match with the RHOBH host, Andy Cohen.

A production insider revealed, "Most of the fighting was actually done between Andy and Erika. And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about."

During Andy's guesting on "The Tonight Show" on Sept. 24, he told Jimmy Fallon that the reunion would be "four times the fun" for the show's fans because many things went down during this season.

Erika Jayne was quick to credit why Bravo was turning the reunion special into four parts since the usual reunion episodes only have one. And the only time the franchise had four parts was during the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season nine.

After Andy Cohen made the announcement, the "Pretty Mess" singer immediately tweeted, "Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me."

Erika Jayne Still on RHOBH For the Money?

Meanwhile, "Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel recently claimed in her podcast that the only reason why Erika Jayne is still on the show is because of the money.

In the new season of RHOBH, she and her husband's legal troubles play out.

Us Weekly reported that Bethenny said, "She's on the show, which is not a great idea because they're investigating the whole thing, but probably something she needs or wants to do for her livelihood."

But the podcast host added that she didn't know Erika Jayne and had only met her for one 'Housewives' episode.

"I have no idea if she knew [about Tom's actions]. I know nothing about their marriage, nothing about their life."

She concluded, "We're not all experts on someone else's lives."

Erika Jayne Updates

Erika Jayne has shown a very different side of her expensive lifestyle during this season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as viewers watch her legal drama play out.

She has filed for divorce from 82-year-old Tom Girardi, her husband of 22 years, while also being accused of knowing about her estranged husband's embezzlement and stealing of funds of the plane crash victims.

On the show, Erika Jayne's castmates try to get her to admit she knew about Tom's crimes but has since remained innocent.

However, as for the questions everybody wants to know, the blonde bombshell reported knows that Andy Cohen has a job to do and that she isn't mad at him, per Hollywood Life's insider.

