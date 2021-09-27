"No Time to Die" will hit the theaters on Oct. 8, 2021, but there's no news who's going to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in the next movie franchise.

So does that mean the James Bond franchise is officially ending?

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the spy movie, went on BBC Radio 4's "Today" on Monday to talk about the upcoming movie release and who might be replacing Craig since "No Time to Die" is his final 007 film.

When asked if the half-siblings have already decided the next Bond, Broccoli revealed, "Oh God no."

Bad news for die-hard James Bond fans because decisions wouldn't be made until next year, and their explanation is understandable.

"We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

However, the producers believe that replacing Daniel Craig, who has been James Bond for 15 years now, will be difficult because "he's been such a great Bond," and added, "Those are big shoes to fill."

They added how they don't even believe it's possible.

Bets are in for the next British spy, including "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Luke Evans, and James Norton.

Daniel Craig on The Next James Bond

Daniel Craig is done with portraying James Bond that he has insisted that it's time for someone new to take over the role.

In an interview with the UK Mirror, he explained how "really really happy" he is, but playing the role is physically challenging.

"It's time for someone else to have a go! I've hurt myself on every single Bond movie."

He also explained how this final film is all about saying goodbye.

The A-list celebrity went on to say, "But it's a massive collaboration and one of the most moving things for me about finishing this film is some of the people that I have worked with on five Bond films."

"And for me that's what it was all about - it was those people and saying goodbye to them."

It has been widely reported that the release of "No Time to Die" is delayed because of Craig's stunt-related injuries and was further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His ankle exploded while doing a stunt, and he had to undergo surgery and recover for three months.

