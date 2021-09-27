Fans are going crazy over the news of Angelina Jolie, and The Weeknd spotted having an intimate dinner for 2.5 hours at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday.

The A-list celebrities wore black ensembles thinking they may be invisible from prying eyes.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the "Maleficent" actress wore a black trench coat, high heels, and a luxury bag while the "Starboy" singer wore a black collared top and jeans.

The pair also exited the restaurant together but weren't intimate as they had both of their hands in their pocket.

Immediately after the pictures went viral, fans claimed they were romantically involved. But neither Jolie nor The Weeknd's camp has commented on the claims.

After all, this wasn't the first time they were spotted hanging out together.

What's Going On With Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd?

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dined in the same restaurant in late June and sparked dating rumors. Their first-ever sighting seemed to have shocked many since they hadn't been known to hang out before.

But at the time, an insider told Page Six that their relationship is "purely professional."

And in a new report by the outlet, they reiterated that the two Hollywood stars are simply meeting up for business and not for pleasure.

Their source told them, "They're clearly not trying to hide. He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business."

"He has the new HBO series he's starring in."

The "Call Out My Name" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is about to co-write and star in an HBO series titled "The Idol."

He co-created it with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, so The Weeknd may be courting Angelina Jolie to star in the said show.

Angelina Jolie was seen with The Weeknd in a restaurant in Los Angeles.



September 25, 2021.

Fans of The Weeknd would know that he is now branching out in the entertainment industry, with a growing interest in developing his acting career.

Previously, he had already written an episode for "American Dad" and starred in the 2019 movie with Adam Sandler titled "Uncut Gems."

While there is no confirmation of what is going on between the two celebrities, fans will have to wait until a representative from their team finally lowers their relationship.

But Angelina Jolie must be thankful to have been able to chill out and relax since she is still embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt five years after they ended their marriage.

